Manchester United named as the richest football club in the World

London, Jan 23: The Premier League makes so much more money from its multibillion-pound sales of television rights, tickets and commercial income that 14 of its clubs are in the highest-earning 30 in the world.

And so on, Manchester United, one of the professional football club based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England, has once again been named as the richest football club in the world.

It has taken the top spot in the list of world’s 20 richest football clubs, which is compiled by Deloitte, for the second successive time, and 10th overall.

In a close fight between Manchester United and Real Madrid for the top spot, the former won with a close gap of €1.7m, reports the Telegraph.

Trailing United and Real Madrid is Barcelona, followed by Bayern Munich on fourth.

This time there is a record 10 English Premier League clubs in the top 20.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool were among the 10 richest clubs in Europe, and therefore the world, among historical giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus and the Qatar-backed Paris Saint-Germain.