Maneka Gandhi helps sacked woman seeking maternity leave get her job back

NewDelhi,Oct21:Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi helped a woman employee of a real estate company get her job back after she was sacked allegedly for seeking maternity leave.

Union minister Maneka Gandhi at the Press conference on one Year Modi Govt in new Delhi on Tuesday. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey. 02.06.2015.

After receiving the complaint, she roped in National Commission for Women (NCW), which issued a notice to the real estate company telling it to reinstate the woman to her post and ensure facilities as per Maternity Benefits Act.

Sharing the details on Twitter, Gandhi said, “Ms Shipra (name changed), who was employed at Supertech Ltd Noida, reached out to me for help after she was terminated due to maternity.”

“The matter was forwarded to @NCWIndia for immediate action. The hearing of the case was held on 12th Sep at NCW,” she tweeted.

“Following which, the HR Head of Supertech Ltd was served an Order Copy to reinstate Ms Shipra to her job. She was also ensured all the benefits as applicable under the Maternity Benefits Act,” the Union Minister said is a series of tweets.

The real estate company could not be contacted for their response.

According to Maternity Benefits Act, 1961, a woman is entitled to maternity leave of 12 weeks. The government has, however, increased the duration of maternity leave to 26 weeks in the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session and is likely to be tabled before the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session.