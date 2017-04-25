Mangalam CEO Ajith Kumar and reporter R Jayachandran gets conditional bail

Mangalam CEO Ajith Kumar and reporter R Jayachandran gets conditional bail.

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, April 25: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to Mangalam channel CEO Ajith Kumar and reporter R. Jayachandran in connection with a honey trap case.

Eight journalists of the Mangalam channel last week surrendered over the issue of sex track with former Kerala transport minister A.K. Saseendran in front of the investigation team.

It is claimed that a team of eight members of the south-based channel were involved in the telephone controversy with the transport minister.

It is alleged the channel had aired the audio clip in which Saseendran is found to be having a sexually explicit conversation with an unknown woman whose voice was conveniently edited out by the channel itself.

This came after the High Court observed that their arrest could not be prevented. However, the woman involved in the conversation was not present.

The members of the television channel were booked under sections 67A of the IT act and 120 b of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

