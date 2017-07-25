BENGALURU,July25: Mangaluru is set to become the new hub of animation, visual effects, gaming and comics ( AVGC ). The government has envisaged huge potential for the coastal city to become the next hub after Bengaluru and drafted a policy for it.”While Bengaluru is still in the scheme of things as the super hub of animation, considering its strong IT background, Mangaluru holds greater promise with animation companies there showing great potential,” said IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge. Under the AVGC policy 2017-22, Kharge said it’s looking at strengthening Tier II cities to reduce the strain on Bengaluru’s infrastructure.

He said 120 training centres in Tier II cities will be opened in collaboration with private players and the government has earmarked a venture fund of Rs 20 crore for AVGC startups.”We have decided to allocate funds to only those companies registered in Karnataka and those having original content with national or global reach,” he added. As part of this funding, Rs 50 lakh has been set aside as production grants. Soon, other possible incentives will be announced.The government is also mulling over setting up a centre for excellence on the outskirts of Bengaluru to impart state-of-the-art education on animation and gaming.