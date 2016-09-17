Mani Ratnam to shoot action sequence in Ladakh

Chennai, Sep 17 : Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who is currently busy wrapping up upcoming Tamil romantic-drama “Kaatru Veliyidai”, will shoot some important action sequences in Ladakh, where he’s currently scouting for locations.

“Mani sir along with action director Sham Kaushal is finalising locations in Ladakh. They’re planning to shoot an action sequence – not the regular kind – but one that’ll be very realistic,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Kaushal had previously worked with Ratnam in “Raavan”.

The next schedule of the film, which stars Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, will commence in Kashmir later this month or in early October.

aceMajor portion in this schedule will be shot in Kashmir, while some key scenes will be filmed in Ladakh. It’ll be the second time Mani sir will be shooting in Ladakh after aDil Se’,” the source said.

Also starring RJ Balaji, Shraddha Srinath and Delhi Ganesh, the project features music by A.R Rahman and cinematography by Ravi Varma.