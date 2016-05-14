After Mani Ratnam’s project, Karthi to work with Vinoth

Chennai, May 14: Contrary to rumours, actor Karthi will only join hands with director Vinoth Kumar for a yet-untitled Tamil project after he wraps up his upcoming film with National award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

In an official statement, Karthi has clarified that he’s wrapping up Tamil period drama “Kashmora”, and upon completion, he will start working on Ratnam’s project from June.

Project with Kumar, known for helming Tamil crime-comedy “Sathuranga Vettai”, will only happen after Ratnam’s film.

In Ratnam’s film, which will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, Karthi will be seen playing role of a pilot.