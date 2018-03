| By :

Senapati (Manipur) [India], Mar. 27 (ANI): As many as 10 people were killed after a bus fell into a stream in Manipur's Senapati on Monday.

25 others sustained injuries in the accident.

The accident took place between Makan and Chakhumai area along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Assam Rifles Maram Hospital and other hospitals in the vicinity. (ANI)