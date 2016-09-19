In Manipur 4 sitting TMC MLAs join Congress

Imphal, Sep 19: All four MLAs of the Trinamool Congress, including the party`s state President Thounaojam Shyamkumar have joined the ruling Congress in Manipur.

The reception ceremony and the extended Executive Meeting of Manipur Congress Committee, MCC Office bearers, DCC and BCC Presidents was held in presence of CP Joshi, General sectetary AICC, Avinash Pande, Secretary AICC for Assam & Manipur and Dr Vijay Laxmi Sahoo, Secretary AICC in charge of Manipur and Meghalaya, at the Manipur Pradesh Congress Bhavan at Bir Tikendrajit Road.

In 2012, six Trinamool candidates were elected to the Manipur assembly.

Three of them were disqualified by Speaker Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh in 2015.

But one was allowed to attend the house.

The decision of the four MLAs to join the Congress comes as a morale booster to the party after a Congress MLA, Yumkham Erabot, joined the BJP on September 12.