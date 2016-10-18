Manipur activist Irom Sharmila floats a new party:PRJA

Imphal ,Oct18:Manipur activist Irom Sharmila announces formation of a new party.After years of hunger strike when Irom Sharmila decided to form her political party there were murmurs if that would eventually happen .After all these years of political indifference (She refused the AAP ticket to contest elections ) critics ad supporters were not sure if she could sustain a political party, leave alone contest in various constituencies of the state.

In an interview with a regional news channel, Sharmila said that the names of three candidates will also be announced along with the announcement of her party.

As per reports, Sharmila is likely to contest from Khurai constituency or Thoubal, which is the constituency of Manipur’s current Chief Minister, Okram Ibobi Singh.

Earlier in September, Irom Sharmila had met Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal to seek his advice on how to defeat “major political parties” in her state in the upcoming elections.

Irom Sharmila is launching her own political party and it has come through reliable sources that her party will be known as “Peoples Resurgence and Justice Alliance” or PRJA for short.

She has already started meeting aspiring candidates and will chose them shortly says a close aide of Irom Sharmila .It is not known if Irom Sharmila’s former aides like Babloo Loitongbam would be present in support of her political campaign.