Manipur Assembly Elections: Irom Sharmila files nomination from Thoubal

Imphal , Feb 17 : Iron Lady Irom Sharmila has filed her nomination papers from Thoubal constituency for the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections.

Sharmila filed her nomination on behalf of People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance.

Sharmila covered a distance of approximately 20 kilometres from Imphal on her bicycle to file her nomination.

Anti-AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) crusader Sharmila, who ended her 16-year-long hunger strike in August 2016, will be one of the main opponents against Chief Minister and Congress veteran Okram Ibobi Singh in Thoubal.

The two-phased assembly elections are slated to be held on March 4 and 8 respectively.

(ANI)