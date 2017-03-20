Manipur BJP Chief Minister N Biren Singh wins trust vote in assembly

Imphal, March 20: Newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh won the trust vote in the 60-member state assembly by voice vote, on Monday.

Nongthombam Biren Singh proves majority in the floor of the assembly winning 32 votes in the 60-member house.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had left no stone unturned to form the government in the state. Nongthombam Biren Singh was sworn in as the first Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister of Manipur on March 16.

Only two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs including the Chief Minister were inducted in the BJP-led ministry, while four MLAs of National People’s Party, one each of Naga People’s Front, Lok Janshakti Party and the Congress legislator who joined the BJP were included in the ministry.

Meanwhile, Governor Najma Heptulla administered the oath of Protem Speaker to Bharatiya Janata Party MLA V Hangkhalian at a function held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar and other top civil and police officers attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Hangkhalian had won the Assembly elections from Churachandpur seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

After his swearing in as the Protem Speaker, Hangkhalian administered the oath to newly elected MLAs in the Manipur Assembly premises.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 21 seats and formed the state government with the support of four each MLAs of National People’s Party (NPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF), one MLA of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and one each lawmaker of Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).