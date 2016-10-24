Manipur CM Okram Ibobi escapes unhurt amidst firing by suspected militants at Ukhrul helipad

Changing his previous stand, Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh has said that he will resign on Tuesday.

Imphal, Oct 24: Suspected NSCN (IM) cadres ambushed chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh’s chopper at Ukhrul district headquarters on Monday morning, injuring two Manipur Rifles jawans.
Meanwhile, irate Ukhrul public torched two police vehicles as security forces carried out massive operation at the Tangkhul Naga dominated town.
Along with Dy CM Gaikhangam, Ibobi Singh took a chopper from Imphal around 9.30 am to Ukhrul to inaugurate a hospital and other office buildings.

Minutes after the chopper landed at a helipad around 10.30 am unknown armed men began firing towards the CM, police sources said.
The sudden attack injured two Manipur Rifles jawans.

The CM and his team immediately flew back to Imphal.
Ukhrul area remained tense since the last few days after local denizens boycotted the CM.

