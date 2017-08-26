Manipur in festive sports spirits:Meeting chaired by CM Biren Singh decides to organise Sangaqi festival

Imphal/Manipur, August 26: Sangai Festival 2017 would be conducted near Keibul Lamjao National Park. This was decided in the first meeting of the Organising Committee of the Manipur Sangai Festival, 2017 held on Friday that was chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

It was also decided that Hapta Kangjeibung shall continue to be the Main Venue. Opening of Stalls and other activities shall also be taken up at the Trade & Permanent Exhibition Centre at Lamboi Khongnangkhong, Imphal West.

The venue for Games & Sports was decided to be at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex and the Mapal Kangjeibung. Unlike the earlier editions the venue for the Adventure & Water Sports conducted under MMTA shall be at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex whereas the Water Sports like Local Boat Race, Water Skiing, Wind Surfing, Motor Boating etc. will take place at the Takmu Water Sports Facility.

The meeting also decided to invite any one either of the Union Minister of External Affairs, Union Minister of Tourism, or the Minister of Development of North Eastern Region for the Opening Ceremony.

The invitation for participation in the Festival will be sent to various Embassies/High Commissions and also to the Indian Ambassadors/High Commissioners posted in Laos, Nepal, Sri Lanka,Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Cambodia, Vietnam, Singapore, Maldives, Malaysia, Mauritius and Zimbabwe.

The Commissioner Tourism informed the meeting that the Embassy of Zimbabwe has confirmed its participation with a cultural troupe. It was also decided to extend invitations to the Chief Ministers of the North East States and CEOs of Corporate bodies. The meeting also resolved to have Japan as the partner Country and Nagaland and Madhya Pradesh as partner State.

In order to organise the function successfully, eight sub-committees have also been formed.

The Chief Minister instructed all the concerned Departments who are assigned with their specific duties for the Sangai Festival 2017 to perform their duties. (ANI)