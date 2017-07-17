Manipur isolated after Barak bridge along the National Highway-102 collapses: Goods-laden trucks stranded
Imphal/Manipur, July 17: The Barak bridge located along the National Highway-102 fell off on Monday morning, isolating Manipur from rest of the country, an official said.
The bridge collapsed when a huge 10-wheeler goods-laden truck was passing through it, according to a transport department official. The structure was in a weak condition since last night, he added.
This has left around 200 goods-laden trucks coming from Jiribam town to Imphal stranded. Repairing works are being carried out on war-footing, the official said.
The Barak bridge is located along the Imphal-Jiribam highway and passes through the hill district of Tamenglong.
The highway, recognised as the second lifeline of the boundary state, assumed prominent significance after a huge landslide at Viswema in neighbouring Nagaland separated the major Imphal-Dimapur national highway.