Manipur isolated after Barak bridge along the National Highway-102 collapses: Goods-laden trucks stranded

Imphal/Manipur, July 17: The Barak bridge located along the National Highway-102 fell off on Monday morning, isolating Manipur from rest of the country, an official said.

The bridge collapsed when a huge 10-wheeler goods-laden truck was passing through it, according to a transport department official. The structure was in a weak condition since last night, he added.

This has left around 200 goods-laden trucks coming from Jiribam town to Imphal stranded. Repairing works are being carried out on war-footing, the official said.