Manipur: NPP says Congress faked support, Ibobi ready to Quit

Imphal, March 13: Changing his previous stand, Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh has said that he will resign on Tuesday.

Earlier, Governor Najma Heptulla had said that she has not received Okram Ibobi Singh’s resignation yet and added that only then the process of government formation can begin.

“I have not received, till today, any resignation letter from the Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, though yesterday I told him that the process of formation of the government will begin once he resigns,” Najma Heptullah said.

Okram Ibobi Singh, however, had refused to resign, claiming that he had numbers to form a government in the state.

The governor informed that she was approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders along with its supporters to stake claim to form the government.

“Along with one Lok Janshakti Party (LJP ) member, the four MLAs of the National Peoples Party (NPP), one MLA from the Trinamool Congress and one MLA from the Congress called on me. The president of National Peoples Party spoke to me on the telephone and sent the letter of support to Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to the governor’s house. I was satisfied that they have the support of 32 MLAs,” Najma Heptullah said.

Najma further said that the chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh came to meet her post the meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party -led delegation to form the government in Manipur.

“After an hour the chief minister came to meet me with his deputy Chief Minister and party president with a letter to claim that he should be called because he is the single largest party, they also brought a letter on behalf of National Peoples Party (NPP) signed by two people, secretary, and the president, and When I saw that letter, I told him that he cannot bring the letter on behalf of National Peoples Party (NPP) and they should personally come over here,” Heptullah said.

Later, National Peoples Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma said that Congress’ letter to governor claiming his party’s support was a fake.

Najma Heptullah further said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will give her a notification with a list of elected members and only then she will start the process.