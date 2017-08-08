Manipuri beautician, allegedly raped at knifepoint by two men in her residence in Adambakkam

Chennai,August8: A 35-year-old woman, a beautician, was allegedly raped at knifepoint in her residence in Adambakkam on Sunday.

Hailing from Manipur, she has been living in the state for the past 11 years and was employed as a beautician at a parlour in Pallavaram for the last  18 months, police said.

 On Sunday morning, around 3 am, two men knocked on the doors of the woman’s house after which she was raped, police sources said.

The duo had approached her in the pretext of availing her services for a wedding.

“Since it was in the wee hours of the day, the woman didn’t open the doors and had questioned the men on the urgency and necessity to turn up so early in the day through the window. The men had told her that the beautician booked for the function cancelled and needed someone soon,” a police officer said.

After the woman let the men in, one of the men allegedly held her at  knifepoint and raped her while the other stood guard near the door, police sources said.

They gagged her to prevent her from making noises and fled the house before daybreak to avoid being noticed by neighbours.

Later in the day, the woman approached the Adambakkam police after which a case was registered. She has been admitted to the Chengelpet Medical College Hospital for treatment and further tests, police sources said. Based on the descriptions provided by the woman, police have launched a hunt for the suspects.

