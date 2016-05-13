Manipuri girl achieves 24th rank in UPSC exam

Imphal (Manipur), May 13: Manipuri girl, Diana Khumanthem, made headlines overnight, as she cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam with an astounding rank of 24 in India.

Khumanthem is the highest rank holder among the 21 from the northeast who cracked the UPSC’s Civil Services Examination 2015. She secured the 24th rank among the 1,078 candidates who cleared the exam.

Diana is the second daughter of the five siblings of Ibeyaima Devi and Khumanthem Chandramani, Inspector General of Police and Director of Fire Service and MPTC.

In the year 2007, Diana topped the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) examination. Later in 2009, she topped the Higher Secondary examination.

She did her graduation in Physics from Delhi University and passed the same in 2012 securing the highest marks.

In 2015 she cleared the Indian Forest Service (Main) examination and ranked 9th.

UPSC declared the final result of Civil Services Examination 2015 on Tuesday.

The first position was secured by Tina Dabi, followed by Aamir Ul Shari Khan Akthar and Jasmeet Singh Sandhu in second and third positions respectively.

The final merit list was prepared based on the results of the written examination held in December, 2015 and the interviews for Personality Test held in March-May, 2016.

A total of 1078 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.