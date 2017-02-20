Manipuri woman raped in National Capital

New Delhi, Feb 20: There seems to be no end in sight to heinous crimes.

In yet another incident of crime against women in the national capital, a 24-year-old woman from the northeast was allegedly raped by a man near Delhi’s Hauz Khas village.

The incident happened on Saturday night when the woman, who belongs to Manipur, was returning from a party in Hauz Khas village along with her friends and cousins.

The woman told the police that she had just come out of a restaurant with her friends when the unidentified man offered to drop her home. “She said the man then took her to a secluded stretch and sexually assaulted her. Somehow, she managed to escape and alerted the police,” a senior police officer said.

The woman was taken for a medical examination, which confirmed rape. A counselling session was then arranged for her. Based on her complaint, a case of rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 and under other relevant sections has been registered at the Hauz Khas police station.

We have gathered vital clues in preliminary investigation and the accused will be nabbed soon, he added.

“We are in touch with the woman, and she is being counselled to help her recover from the trauma,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, a senior officer said CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify the accused and to establish the sequence of events.