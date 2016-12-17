Maniratnam shooting romantic number in Belgrade

Chennai, Dec 17: Having completed the talkie portion of upcoming Tamil romantic-drama “Kaatru Veliyidai”, filmmaker Mani Ratnam is currently shooting a romantic number against the picturesque locations in Belgrade.

“He has been shooting in Belgrade since the beginning of this week. They’re filming a romantic song against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains,” a source from the film’s unit said.

Choreographer Brinda, who is working on the song, has shared on her Twitter page a few photographs from the location.

Starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari, the film has been shot in several locations including Ooty and Kashmir.

In the film, Karthi will be seen playing an US-returned pilot, while Aditi will be seen as a doctor.

“Kaatru Veliyidai” also stars Shraddha Srinath, RJ Balaji and Delhi Ganesh.

With A.R. Rahman composing the tunes, the film is gearing up for release in March 2017.