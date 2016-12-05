Manish Malhotra crosses 50 ,gets peck from Sridevi

Mumbai,Dec5:Birthday boy Manish Malhotra crossed the 50-year milestone today. The ace designer called over some of his closest friends and family to join him ring in his birthday at 12 am. There on the star-studded guest list was actress and good friend Sridevi.

The actress who has played muse to the designer on several occasions sent out a beautiful, heartfelt birthday message to Manish on his special day. Posting a picture of herself hugging and kissing the blushing birthday boy, Sridevi said, “Happy Birthday to my dearest friend, thank you for always being there for me. You are the real shining star, love you, hope you conquer new heights this year and make us all even prouder than you already have.”

Actresses including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor and Shabana Azmi were seen celebrating his birthday in the midnight.

Considering the fact that Manish shares a warm equation with both the stunning divas of B-town, Aishwarya and Karisma, we are not at all surprised that the duo made his birthday special. But what caught everyone’s attention was the presence of ex-lovers, Abhishek Bachchan & Karisma Kapoor under one roof!