Manisha Koirala, honoured with the special Phalke Brave and Beautiful award

New Delhi,June3: Terrific actress Manisha Koirala, who recently made a comeback to silver screens with ‘Dear Maya’ bagged the much coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with the special Phalke Brave and Beautiful award at the ceremony.

Manisha took to Twitter and shared a video link of her receiving the top honour in her field. She beautifully said that ‘crisis taught me the value of life’. The actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and later went on for the extensive treatment and chemotherapy to a hospital in New York.

Manisha braved the ‘C’ word and is today a cancer survivor. She believes in spreading awareness about the disease and lending support to the needy as she herself beat deadly cancer only to emerge as a stronger human being.