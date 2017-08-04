Junior World Wrestling: India’s Manju Kumari secures bronze

New Delhi, August 4: India’s Manju Kumari has won the bronze medal with a 2-0 victory over Ukraine’s Ilona Prokopevniuk in the Junior World Wrestling Championship in Tampere, Finland.

Manju achieved the feat on Thursday.

Manju, competing in 59 kg, started off her winning streak with a 5-1 victory over Bulgaria’s Aleksandrina Nikolaeva Kashinova in the 1/8 stage.

In her repechage bout, Manju got the better of Canada’s Tianna Grace Kennett 4-0 to storm into the bronze-medal playoffs.

However, Divya Tomar (44 kg), Nandini Salokhe (51 kg) and Pooja Devi (67 kg) failed to make it to the medal round.

(ANI)