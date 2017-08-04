Junior World Wrestling: India’s Manju Kumari secures bronze

August 4, 2017 | By :

New Delhi, August 4: India’s Manju Kumari has won the bronze medal with a 2-0 victory over Ukraine’s Ilona Prokopevniuk in the Junior World Wrestling Championship in Tampere, Finland.

Manju achieved the feat on Thursday.

Manju, competing in 59 kg, started off her winning streak with a 5-1 victory over Bulgaria’s Aleksandrina Nikolaeva Kashinova in the 1/8 stage.

In her repechage bout, Manju got the better of Canada’s Tianna Grace Kennett 4-0 to storm into the bronze-medal playoffs.

However, Divya Tomar (44 kg), Nandini Salokhe (51 kg) and Pooja Devi (67 kg) failed to make it to the medal round.

(ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Telangana cop N Bose Kiran bags two bronze medals in Tennis at World Police and Fire Games 2017
India’s discus thrower Karamjyoti Dalal, bagged bronze medal in the World Para Athletics Championships
Top