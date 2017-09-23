Manju Warrier extends support to Dileep, urges not to boycott Ramaleela on her Facebook post

Kochi, September 23: Ramaleela is Malayalam movie casting Dileep, the actor accused of actress molestation case, which is to be released on 28th.

Already there are huge protests against Ramaleela as the hero is accused of a molestation case.

While several people are proclaiming boycott the movie, the supporters of actor Dileep has come forward against this.

It is notable that the latest person to come forward for the film Ramaleela is Manju Warrier.

She says that no film is owned by a single person. It is not a right move to criticise a film for showing personal grudges and disagreements. She wrote in her Facebook post.

Her Facebook post is given below.