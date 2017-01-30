Manmohan Singh helped Vijay Mallya alleges BJP

New Delhi, Jan 30: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh helped tycoon Vijay Mallya get loans, the BJP said today, citing letters that have been reported in the media.

The BJP cited a report that said the UPA government facilitated loans to Mallya after he allegedly wrote to Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in 2011 and 2013.

The letters allegedly requested that loans to Mallya’s defunct Kingfisher Airlines from a consortium of banks be speeded up.

“From where did Vijay Mallya procure such funds? Was sinking ship (Congress) helping sinking airline (Kingfisher)” questioned BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Patra said even though the loans were not repaid, Mallya was granted loans again and again. Mallya moved to Britain in March last year in the middle of efforts by a group of banks to recover nearly 9,000 crores in unpaid loans to Kingfisher airlines.