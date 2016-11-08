Mannequin Challenge is the new trending internet sensation

NewJersey,Nov8:The Mannequin Challenge is a viral video craze featuring people imitating mannequins and freezing for the camera while music playing in the background. Many people are sharing videos using the hashtag # MannequinChallenge

After a number of publications discovered the latest Twitter sensation last week, the mannequin challenge has since been performed by the likes of Kevin Hart, 2 Chainz and the Dallas Cowboys. How did this viral obsession take off?

Utilizing the hashtag #MannequinChallenge on Twitter and Instagram, the trend gained popularity in other high schools, eventually spreading across the country. Now people around the world are doing it.

In this latest viral video genre, groups of people are gathering and freezing themselves in place, often in elaborate poses and scenarios, as one camera-toting person walks through the scene to zoom in on the details. As is often the case, teenagers are leading the way.

Many of the videos are set to the song “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd, making it the unofficial anthem of the meme. (The rap duo recorded its own version of the challenge at a concert last week.)

It’s goofy, it’s creative, it’s innocent fun. That means we must turn to the inevitable question: Now that there’s a good thing, how long until adults ruin it?