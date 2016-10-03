Manohar Parrikar holds closed-door meet with Army, Navy, Air Force Chiefs

New Delhi, Oct 03: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar chairs high-level security meet. Army Chief Dalbir Singh, Air Force Chief Arup Raha and Navy Chief Sunil Lanba present.

This comes in the wake of the attack on an army camp in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir late last night. A BSF jawan and two terrorists were killed in the attack on two adjoining camps of the army (Rashtriya Rifles) and the BSF at Baramulla.

Following a fierce gunbattle, two terrorists were killed by the forces while one BSF personnel, who was hit by bullets, succumbed to his injuries later, a home ministry spokesperson said in New Delhi. Another BSF jawan is said to be in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, the NSAs of India and Pakistan spoke to each other and decided to defuse the tension.