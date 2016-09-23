Manohar Parrikar, Rajnath Singh to discuss various issues in Kashmir

New Delhi, September 23: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him various issues, including situation in Jammu and Kashmir and security for BRICS Summit to be held in Goa next month.

During the half-an-hour long meeting, the two senior ministers discussed the prevailing situation in Kashmir Valley as well as steps taken to check infiltration from across the border, official sources said, reports zeenews.com.

The reports of suspicious movement of some unidentified persons along the Maharashtra coast, also figured in the meeting.

Singh and Parrikar, who hails from Goa and is a former Chief Minister of the state, discussed the security preparation for the BRICS Summit to be held in Panaji on October 15-16, the sources said.

Presidents of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the BRICS meeting.

Normal life remained affected in the Valley for the 77th straight day due to restrictions and separatist sponsored strike.

Curfew was imposed in parts of Srinagar in view of apprehensions of law and order problems after Friday prayers.

Shops, business establishments and petrol pumps continued to remain shut in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley, while public transport was off the roads.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions also continued to remain shut.