Manohar Parrikar sworn in as Goa Chief Minister

Panaji, March 14: Manohar Parrikar takes oath in Marathi, sworn in as Goa chief minister. The Former Defence Minister and Goa’s Chief-Minister Manohar Parrikar today said that he will comment on the Supreme Court’s order, after he is sworn in as Chief Minister later in the evening.

“I will comment after the swearing-in,’ he said in Panaji when asked to comment on the apex court’s order to hold a floor test in the Goa Legislative Assembly on March 16.

The Supreme Court today cleared the decks for oath taking of Manohar Parrikar as the Chief Minister of Goa by refusing the plea of Congress to stay the ceremony, saying the BJP has shown the support of 21 out of the 40 newly elected MLAs. The apex court at the same time directed conducting of the floor test on Thursday. Parrikar is to be sworn in this evening.

It also directed going ahead with all “pre-requisites of holding the floor test by tomorrow, including the formalities required by the Election Commission” and putting in place the senior most member in the Assembly as the protem speaker.

The top court said it was “satisfied” that all the sensitive and contentious issues raised in the petition by Goa Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Chandrakant Kavlekar “can be resolved by a simple direction of holding a floor test”.