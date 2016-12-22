Manolo Gonzalez makes modeling debut with Paper magazine

Washington D.C. , Dec. 22 : Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, the only child of Sofia Vergara, recently made his plunge into modeling industry following in his mother’s footsteps.

The 24-year-old son made his modeling debut in a photo spread for Paper magazine’s latest issue, inspired by the films of Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, reports E! Online.

In one photo, Gonzalez Vergara wears a black suit and poses along model Stevie DeFelice who is sporting a red top, skirt and blazer as the duo hold a Bloody Mary each and sit on the floor that has a shattered mirror reflecting them.

The young model also took to his Instagram handle to thank the magazine.

“Thank you to @papermagazine and @jimmymarble for including me in this months Pedro Almodovar spread!” he wrote.

“And for allowing me to sit next to Stevie DeFelice. I hope she wasn’t too traumatized,” he added.

Vergara’s 44-year-old mom had modeled for years before she moved from her native Colombia to the United States to concentrate on an acting career. Her son, who she raised as a single, working mother, has also dabbled in acting and appeared with her in a Head & Shoulders commercial in 2014.(ANI)