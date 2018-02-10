Man’s Apple headphones start smoking during workout, explodes later

Jason Colon thought he was smoking out his sweating during his workout when actually his Apple AirPod was smoking from his right ear only to explode minutes after he removed it from his ear.

Colon was enjoying his workout session at LA Fitness on 4th Street in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Thursday, listening to dance music, when white smoke began to leak from the right headphone. He removed both AirPods and left them behind to seek help. When he returned, he was shocked to find the right headphone had exploded, though the left piece remained undamaged.

“I didn’t, you know, see it happen, but I mean, it was already fried,” he told WFLA television. “You can see where it looks like there’s flame damage.”

“I don’t know what would’ve happened to my ear,” Colon, a Tampa resident, told the station. “But I’m sure that since it hangs down, it could’ve been [my] ear lobe, you know, my ear lobe could’ve been burnt.”