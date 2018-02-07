Mansplaining or person-plaining, Justin Trudeau’s ‘peoplekind’ sparks off online debates

During a Q&A session, Justin Trudeau interrupted a woman and told her to use the word “peoplekind” not “mankind”. After his timely interruption, the audience applauded Justin Trudeau as he said, ”We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind.”.

This remarks sparked out some debates on social media and people started discussing mainly like, ‘Is Justin Trudeau mansplaining feminism?”

He wasn’t joking: Justin Trudeau interrupts woman during Q&A when she used the word “mankind.” He recommended that she say “peoplekind” instead. pic.twitter.com/mG61BlDcVU — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 5, 2018

The girl was going on and on about her church’s belief in God The Mother without getting to an actual question. When she said “mankind”, Trudeau played off that and quipped about preferring “peoplekind”. An obvious joke. — Emmet O'Neal (@emmetoneal) February 6, 2018

Next we're gonna get rid of "man" out of "woman" We'll just call them Wo. — Josh Bosheff (@JoshBosheff) February 6, 2018

Pretty clueless to interrupt. And "peoplekind" is horrible, "humanity" is a perfectly good word – which he could simply have used in his answer. — Joffan (@Joffan7) February 6, 2018

When “mansplaining” actually becomes real — Taylor (@p0larheart) February 6, 2018

Umm…we prefer the term personsplaining — Jem555🇨🇦 (@mn_jem555) February 6, 2018

That’s the interest mr. Trudeau had in her speech, only worried of her using the political correct stupid word. Disappointing… — F.J. Cardenete (@FJCardhera) February 6, 2018

No point throwing your credibility out there by trying to do some damage control for him. Don't be his scapegoat! — #MOGA Make Ontario Great Again BOT (@ChristineJaniuk) February 6, 2018

Let Neil Armstrong know “One small step for people one giant leap for peoplekind” — Mr Comon Cents (@wanabeaboss) February 6, 2018

This isn't feminism. This is dickheadism. — Silent Warrior (@thatoneblackguy) February 6, 2018

I bursted out laughing when @JustinTrudeau said this. How does a person take this guy seriously? — Ryan R (@RyanWR75) February 6, 2018

