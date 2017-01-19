Many feared trapped in 16-storied commercial building collapse in Tehran fire

Tehran, Jan 19: A 16-storey commercial building collapsed in Iran’s capital Tehran on Thursday with dozens trapped under the debris.

At 8 a.m., the fire started from the eighth and ninth floors of the building and soon spread to the upper floors, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 54-year-old building was very fragile and was ravaged by fire despite firefighters’ efforts, rescue officials said.

At least 30 people were injured, most of them firefighters.

Dozens of others, including some shop owners, were reportedly inside the building when it came crashing down.

However, there were no reports of any casualties.

