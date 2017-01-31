Manveer Singh becomes the first commoner to win the reality show,Bigg Boss 10

New Delhi, Jan 31: Manveer Gurjar has emerged the winner of Bigg Boss 10, becoming the first commoner to win the reality show.

After surviving numerous challenges and stiff competition for 100 plus days, Manveer Gurjar emerged victorious and was crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 10 at the finale of the show telecast on Colors channel last night.

Manveer walked away with the coveted Bigg Boss trophy presented by host Salman Khan and prize money of Rs 40 lakh.

While Manveer sailed through the competition to become the winner, Bani Judge was declared the first runner-up and Lopamudra Raut secured the third spot.

Bigg Boss 10, which started as the battle between celebrity contestants and commoners ‘Indiawale’ more than 100 days ago, culminated with a star-studded evening comprising ‘dhamakedaar’ performances and spell-binding acts.

When notorious Noida boy Manveer Gurjar entered the Bigg Boss house, his boorish demeanor and heavy beard raised doubts about his ability to be a sensible and prudent player.

But it was Manveer’s tenacity and hunger for winning every task which made him the most admired contestant of the season.

Given his roots, Manveer valued everything that Bigg Boss offered him and faced it with a smile on his face.

His chemistry with Manu and Monalisa set new benchmarks of friendship, and proved that relationships fostered on a reality show can last a lifetime.

Not only did Manveer live through the challenges but also managed to repair his relationship with his father and finally received the love that he had been yearning for.

While Manveer stole many hearts with his charm and simplicity, it was his co-contestant Nitibha Kaul who won his heart.

His grit and determination to fearlessly face every challenge won him the appreciation and respect of host Salman Khan, and even earned him the Ticket to Finale week.

On emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 10, Manveer Gurjar said, ‘When I walked inside the Bigg Boss house, my only aim was to mend my broken relationships and show the world who the real Manveer is.

Every day in Bigg Boss, I strove to achieve this goal.

Today, as I hold the Bigg Boss trophy, I cannot help but recollect every single day that I have spent inside the house – every task, every circumstance.

I want to thank my family, friends and all the viewers of Bigg Boss for their unconditional love and support; it’s their belief in me that has brought me to this juncture.

‘I would like to especially mention the relationships that I have fostered inside the Bigg Boss house – they have been instrumental in shaping my personality in many ways.

‘ Speaking about the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 10, Manisha Sharma, Programming Head – Colors, said, “This year we took a massive risk by opening up the doors of the Bigg Boss house to the non-celebrities.

It was a big gamble.

And now, as we draw curtains on another epic edition of the show, I’m proud to say that our experiment has paid off rich dividends.

For us, more than anything else it has been the victory of the format this season.

Our heartiest congratulations to Manveer Gurjar who has become a favourite of the entire Nation.

We wish all the contestants good luck for their future endeavours.

Hope this platform holds them in good stead going forward.

” Deepak Dhar, Managing Director & CEO – Endemol Shine India said, “Every year with Bigg Boss we put together fresher opportunities for contestants to indulge in the game and showcase their personalities for the world to behold.

This year, we welcomed the common man inside the Bigg Boss house – those who have been aspiring to show the viewers that they can be just as entertaining as the celebrities.

It’s been an incredible journey not only for them, but also for us.

We have achieved new highs this season, and the tremendous feedback is a testimony of every contestant’s grit and determination – be it a celebrity or an Indiawala – to highlight their true personalities.

We would like to congratulate Manveer Gurjar for winning the show, and thank all our viewers for their unceasing support in making BiggBoss 10 a grand success.

” The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 10 featured a wide array of performances celebrating the season.

While Salman Khan grooved along with ex-contestants Gaurav Chopraa, Rohan Mehra, Monalisa, Navin Prakash, Lokesh Kumari and Nitibha Kaul, the top four finalists of the season BaniJudge, Lopamudra Raut, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi matched steps with Colors’ leading artists Naagin 2’s Shivangi (Mouni Roy)and Rocky(Karanvir Bohra), and Udann’s Chakor (MeeraDeosthale) and Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria).

Making the night a splendid one, Kaabil actors, the dashing Hrithik Roshan along with beautiful Yami Gautam sashayed onto the stage and indulged in a fun interaction with Salman Khan and the contestants.

Adding a dose of comedy, Colors’ upcoming show Chhote Miyan’s judges Sohail Khan and Neha Dhupia along with the young contestants presented a hilarious act leaving everyone in splits.

Dil Se Dil Tak’s Shorvori (Rashami Desai) and Parth (Sidharth Shukla) made a surprise visit inside the Bigg Boss house as its new tenants and spoke to the contestants about the upcoming show.

In a performance sprinkled with glamour and oomph, Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna set the stage ablaze with a sizzling dance.

Rising Star’s expert Shankar Mahadevan, along with Monali Thakur and Diljit Dosanjh further mesmerised everyone with their golden voice and melodious renditions making it a night worth remembering.

As Manveer Gurjar was announced to be the winner of Bigg Boss 10, ex-contestants from the season including Lokesh Kumari, Nitibha Kaul, Navin Prakash,Rohan Mehra,Gaurav Chopraa, Akansha Sharma, Karan Mehra, Rahul Dev and Mona Lisa also joined in, alongside Manu Punjabi and Lopamudra Raut, for the celebrations to make the winning moment that much sweeter for Manveer.

