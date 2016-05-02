Many Brits don’t count `Sexting` as cheating

London, May 2: Apparently, over a third of Britons doesn’t consider sending sexual texts (Sexting)and images to another person as “cheating,” suggests a survey.

The study, commissioned by lawyer firm Slater & Gordon, showed that sexting was acceptable to 35 per cent of the 2,150 men and women surveyed in an online poll.

One in 10 people said they considered “sexting” to be generally “just a bit of fun”, while 62 per cent said they considered sending photographs to be less acceptable than sending texts.

Around eight per cent of people admitted they had “sexted” a third party in the last year and a third of them said it had led to more compromising situations, like meeting up and having sex behind their partner’s back.

Rupi Rai, a family solicitor at the firm, said more and more clients were coming to them to cite “sexting” as grounds for divorce.

Rai added, “What some might consider a harmless bit of fun – like sending flirty messages or explicit pictures, others consider to be detrimental to their relationship and cause as much hurt and upset as physically cheating. The research is real warning to couples about being careful not to cross that line.”