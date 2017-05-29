Maoist Bhima alias Krushna Loha and aide Phula Munda surrenders before the Rourkela Police

Rourkela,May29: Dreaded Maoist Bhima alias Krushna Loha and his aide Phula Munda, a female cadre, surrendered before the Rourkela Police  today.

While Bhima was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, Phula carried Rs 1 lakh reward.

According to sources, Bhima was involved in a few police-Maoist exchanges of fire in Sundargarh, Deogarh, Boudh, Kandhmal and Jharkhand. Both of them were also involved in the Mahulpada cross-fire incident with police on May 20, in which a camp was damaged by the security forces.

Bhima’s wife Sushma, who is also a Maoist, had surrendered in 2014, said Rourkela SP Anirudh Singh. The Maoists would receive financial assistance as per the suggestion of the screening team, the SP added.

