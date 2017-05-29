Maoist Bhima alias Krushna Loha and aide Phula Munda surrenders before the Rourkela Police
Rourkela,May29: Dreaded Maoist Bhima alias Krushna Loha and his aide Phula Munda, a female cadre, surrendered before the Rourkela Police today.
While Bhima was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, Phula carried Rs 1 lakh reward.
hree Maoists, including two hardcore Maoists and a minor boy, have surrendered before Rourkela police today.
The cadre who surrendered this morning were identified as Sidharth Lohar, alias Bhima and Krishna 28, Phula Munda, alias Gurubari, 19 and a minor.
According to sources, Bhima was involved in a few police-Maoist exchanges of fire in Sundargarh, Deogarh, Boudh, Kandhmal and Jharkhand. Both of them were also involved in the Mahulpada cross-fire incident with police on May 20, in which a camp was damaged by the security forces.
Bhima’s wife Sushma, who is also a Maoist, had surrendered in 2014, said Rourkela SP Anirudh Singh. The Maoists would receive financial assistance as per the suggestion of the screening team, the SP added.