Marathi actress Ashwini Ekbote dies after suffering heart attack onstage

Mumbai,Oct24:Marathi actress and classical dancer Ashwini Ekbote passed away after suffering a heart attack during a stage performance on Saturday, October 22.

In attendance for Bharat Natya Mandir’s programme Natyatrividha, Ekbote suffered a heart attack during her performance and collapsed onstage.

The 44-year-old danseuse was immediately rushed to Gore Hospital, where she was soon pronounced dead.

An eminent name in the Marathi theatre scene, Ekbote’s demise came as a shock to many who remember her as a dedicated individual obsessed with her art. Apart from being the face of television shows like Duheri, Radha Hi Bawari and Durva, Ekbote has also featured in regional movies like Debu, Danyavar Danka, Taptapadi among others.

According to a report by Indian Express, the multi-faceted star was also involved in a string of women empowerment activities. She was yet to dub for her upcoming movie, Miss You Miss.