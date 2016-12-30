Marathi film ‘Cycle’ wins ‘Best Film’ award in Kohlapur Film festival

Kolhapur, Dec 30 :Marathi film ‘Cycle’ won three awards, including the Best Film, in fifth Kolhapur International Film Festival (KIFF), which concluded here today.

The film, produced by Happy Mind Entertainment Private Ltd, also won awards for Best Director (Prakash Kunte) and Best Script Writer (Aditi Moghe) as viewers choice in ‘My Marathi’ section.

District collector Dr Amit Saini gave away awards in a glittering function held at Shahu Smarak Bhavan in historical Dasara Chowk this evening.

Earlier, veteran producer-director Kiran Shantaram felicitated renowned make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad with ‘Chitra Maharashee Anandrao Painter Memorial’ award for his contribution to Hindi and Marathi films.

Renowned Malayalam film director Shaji Karun was already felicitated with ‘Kala Maharshee Baburao Painter Memorial’ award during the eight-day-long Festival.

In other categories, actor Shankaranson Karade was conferred ‘Best Actor’ award for his role in the film ‘Bhawa’, while actress Iravati Karve was given the ‘Best Actress’ award for her role in ‘Kasav’ (Tortoise).

The film ‘Bhawa’ won the Jury’s special award.