Marathi film producer Atul Tapkir allegedly commits suicide.

New Delhi, May 15: Marathi film producer Atul Tapkir has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday in a hotel room in Pune.

Known for producing ‘ Dhol Tashe‘ in 2015, he posted a message on Facebook, written in Marathi, before ending his life, citing financial loss in filmmaking and family dispute as for the reason for taking this drastic step.

Post states in detail how Tapkir suffered financial loss in the film project and how troubles started thereafter in his domestic life.