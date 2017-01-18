Margeret Georgiadis is Mattel ‘s next CEO

California , Jan 18:Georgiadis will take over the mantle at Mattel from February 8th this year as well as join the company’s board of directors.

Mattel has named former Google Americas president Margaret Georgiadis as its new chief executive officer.

The announcement arrives as the firm’s second change to the CEO post since early 2015.

Georgiadis will take over the mantle at Mattel from February 8th this year as well as join the company’s board of directors. The former Google executive – who led the search giant’s commercial operations and ad sales in the US, Canada and Latin America for six years, succeeds Christopher A Sinclair.

A long-serving board member, Sinclair had led the toy maker since early 2015.

Georgiadis has also served as COO of Groupon and as chief marketing officer at Discover Financial Services. She also currently serves on the boards of the fast-food chain McDonald’s.

“Inspiring children through play and creativity is crucial to early development and no company has done more in that space over many generations than Mattel,” she said in a statement.

“As a parent, I have seen this first hand and am honoured to be joining the company at this exciting time of renewed focus.”