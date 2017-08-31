Maria Sharapova extends her grand slam comeback beating former world number one defeated Hungary’s Timea Babos to advance to the US Open third round

NEW YORK, Aug 31 : Maria Sharapova showed she was willing to extend her grand slam comeback when the former world number one defeated Hungary’s Timea Babos 6-7(4) 6-4 6-1 on Wednesday to advance to the US Open third round.

The Russian, in her first appearance at a major since she returned from a 15-month doping ban in April, did not have the same inspiration that helped her beat world number two Simona Halep in the opening round but her willpower was enough.