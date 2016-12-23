Mariah Carey is scantily clad with Bryan Tanaka and children in Xmas music video

Aspen,Dec23:Mariah Carey recruited two of the cutest co-stars for her latest Christmas music video: her twins Monroe and Moroccan in an Airbnb rental in Aspen.

The superstar promised her fans three Christmas presents on her website – Mariahsworld.com – and the first arrived in the form of a catchy dance version of Here Comes Santa Claus.

The diva rocked yet another jaw-dropping outfit; a figure-hugging shimmering red dress with a very generous helping of cleavage on display.

As well as little drummer boys, her adorable twins and Santa himself, there was one other figure having a ball in the background: Mariah’s 33-year-old boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

Wearing a typically Mariah outfit of a red silk negligee slip plus matching robe, she danced around the cooker with her five-year-old son to the tune of he Xmas anthem All I Want For Christmas.

‘Merry Christmas everybody!’ she wrote. ‘I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer!’

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion features a stunning, open-plan lounge with a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace plus magnificent views over the mountains and town.

An elevator leads to the games room, which includes a pool table and a wet bar.

There is also a media lounge, a wine room and a gym for working off all those Christmas calories,

The house has ski-in, ski-out access to the Aspen Highlands Mountains so it’s just as well it also has a sauna for easing aching muscles after a long day on the slopes.

Check out her own saucey receipe for Xmas

Mimi’s ‘Secret’ Sauce