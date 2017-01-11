‘Mariah Carey’s- Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

Washington D.C. , Jan 11:: Looks like Mariah Carey is getting the taste of her medicine, aka, her famous saying ‘I don’t know her.’

Basically, Carey’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalised over the weekend, where a question mark put after her name in the star, reports TMZ.

Which means, the star on the Walk of Fame read, ‘Mariah Carey?’

According to a representative for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, they called the LAPD and gave the cops a lead- someone on Instagram claimed responsibility.

The report further said that the cost to restore the star was 1,500 dollars, which the ‘Emotions’ songstress received in 2015.

As of now, the cops are on the hunt for the crime, which is considered as felony vandalism.

On a related note, Carey’s famous saying ‘I don’t know her’ has its history lying in 2013, when she was asked about Jennifer Lopez, who claimed the two have met many times.

Carey has also said she doesn’t know who Ariana Grande or Demi Lovato is. (ANI)