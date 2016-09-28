Marilyn Monroe’s mink stole to be auctioned : The bidding starts at $20,000

Los Angeles, Sep 28 : Late actress Marilyn Monroe’s mink stole, which she wore in 1949 musical comedy film “Love Happy”, is to be auctioned. The bidding starts at $20,000.

The fashion accessory will be auctioned by Nate D Sanders Auctions here, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Monroe — who passed away at the age of 36 in 1962 from a barbiturate overdose in Los Angeles — was one of the biggest sex symbols of the 1950s, and her walk-on role in “Love Happy” came before her big breakthrough.

In the film, she was seen holding the mink stole as she walked past Groucho Marx in a cleavage-baring dress with the intention of catching his attention.

The mink stole was made by Western Costume Company, and is light brown in colour with a brown-grey satin lining and black trim. It is 76 inches in length, with its widest point being 15 inches, and its narrowest point 9 inches.

The auction for the mink stole opens on Thursday.