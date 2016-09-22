Marion Cotillard responds to rumours of affair with Brad Pitt

New York, Sep 22 : All fingers pointed to Brad Pitt’s Allied co-star Marion Cotillard when news broke Tuesday that Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce from him.

That Cotillard was pregnant with her second child, only fuelled the rumours. The scrutiny became so intense, that the Oscar-winning French actress took to Instagram to issue a statement denying that there was any other man in her life other than her husband. And yes, she added that her husband is the father to her second child.

This is what she said.

“This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into. I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up. Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need. Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn’t distressing. And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment. With all my love Marion .”

Jolie has filed for divorce from actor-husband Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. For the past couple of months, there have been rumours of problems between the couple.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old actress filed the legal documents on Monday, September 19, and has asked for physical custody of the couple’s six children — three of whom are adopted. The oldest, Max, is 15, while the youngest — twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline — are eight.

She is asking the judge to give Pitt visitation and is in favour of joint legal custody.

Sources close to the couple say the reason behind the decision was Pitt’s parenting methods, which Jolie did not agree with.