Marion Cotillard’s partner condemns ‘stupid, unfounded’ Brad Pitt rumours

Actor and director Guillaume Canet has spoken out in support of his partner Marion Cotillard after she found herself dragged into the media circus surrounding the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

After the announcement made earlier this week that Jolie was filing for divorce from her husband of two years, there was speculation about Cotillard who is to star alongside Pitt in the upcoming film Allied and her alleged involvement in the couples divorce.

Now, her partner of nine years, Canet has hit out at the tabloid reporters who dragged Cotillards name into the story with stupid and unfounded accusations and praised the 40-year-old for remaining strong amid a week of torrid rumours.

Writing on his Instagram page in French, he said, “said: I dont usually make it a habit to comment on rumours made about us. I also dont usually talk about my private life until now. I have always protected [it] attentively. But the fury of the tabloids, the venal stupidity of some people calling themselves journalists, the haters who feel braver behind a keyboard, drive me to speak of the pride, love, respect and admiration I have for Marion staying so strong and intelligent in the face of all these stupid and unfounded accusations.

I think were all living with much more important things at the moment and now its time to move on and raise the bar a bit. Even if theres so much work for some, I want to be positive. And as Marion said so well I hope you get better and aspire to something else in your life besides constantly sending sh*t!