Marital rape not public cause for recognition as per Indian law:NCW demands gender equality in personal law

New Delhi July 15:Questioning the silence of the women and child development ministry (WCD) on the issue of marital rape in its Draft National Policy for Women 2016, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has recommended that the policy must take it into consideration that marital rape be recognised under law.

With reference to abolishing triple talaq,the NCW has also objected to the ministry’s vaguely worded stand on the issue of personal laws in its recently released draft policy stating ” review of plurality of personal law “.NCW hits back that plurality not the problem but what is required is a reform of personal laws to ensure gender equality.

Unless a beginning is made by recognising marital rape in the policy, we cannot go ahead and make laws to protect women from such offences,” NCW chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam told the Indian Express.

The WCD Ministry had given a reply in the Rajya Sabha earlier this year which read that “the concept of marital rape, as understood internationally, cannot be suitably applied in the Indian context”. and criminalising it will lead to duress in the Indian family system.

Marital rape is illegal in US, three Australian states, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, Israel, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Soviet Union, Poland and Czechoslovakia.

There are are no laws against marital rape in several countries including India, Singapore, China, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

According to a study by the UN Population Fund in 2014, 75% of married women in India were subjected to marital rape.

Earlier in the same year, a UN Population Fund and the International Center for Research on Women survey of 9,200 men across seven Indian saw one-third of them admitting to have forced their wives to have sex, while 60% said they’d used some form of violence to assert dominance over their partners.

The UN Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women has also in the past recommended India to criminalise marital rape.

In February 2015, the Supreme Court had rejected the plea of a woman who had raised accusations of repeated sexual abuse against her husband.

The judgement stated that rape was not be treated as a public cause.

A clause in Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code maintains that that “Sexual intercourse by man with his own wife, the wife not being under 15 years of age, is not rape.”

The continued existence of this archaic laws and insincerity on the part of successive governments when it comes to crimes against women will only create staunch doubts about the safeguard and protection of women in an Indian societal setting.

Refusing to address the issue and lack of legal framework exacerbates the situation only further.