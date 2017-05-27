Mark Zuckerberg gets his Harvard degree after 12 years of dropping out

California,May27:Mark Zuckerberg returned to Harvard University after 12 years to give students a graduation speech and receive an honorary degree.

In the graduation speech, he told students to “not only create new jobs, but create a new sense of purpose”.

The world’s fifth richest person, Mark Zuckerberg, had dropped out from the Harvard University after launching the global social-networking website – Facebook.

Mr Zuckerberg shared the special moment on Instagram and wrote an emotional one liner to display his feelings for it. “Mom, I always told you I’d come back and get my degree,” Facebook CEO captions the image.

Mom, I always told you I’d come back and get my degree. A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on May 25, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

On Wednesday, he did a Facebook Live broadcast from his old dorm room.

“This is literally where I sat,” he says, pointing to a small wooden desk and chair inside Kirkland House, which is due to be renovated over the summer.

“I had my little laptop here. And this is where I programmed Facebook,” he tells the camera.

Back in my old dorm room at Harvard. A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on May 23, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Facebook was launched by Zuckerberg in 2004 and now over 1.9 billion people log onto the social network every day.