Markandey Katju advises ‘Chanakya Budhi’ to CM Akhilesh Yadav and SP

New Delhi, Oct 27: He is the man who handed over a copy of ‘Arthashastra’ – a book penned by Kautilya or Chanakya- the royal ‘Guru’ to Chandragupta Maurya- to Uttar Pradesh youth icon Akhilesh Yadav.

Now, the same person has backed Akhilesh amid of the heated in-fight within Samajwadi Pary. The support comes from one among the think-tanks of the country former Supreme Court Justice Markandey Katju, who has urged the party members to line up behind the UP Chief Minister.

Katju has listed out solution to save the party from bigger embarrassment. In a Facebook post he said, “All the Ministers of UP government and office bearers of party should now submit their resignation to Akhilesh Yadav, who in addition to being the Chief Minister should be made President of the party replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav with full powers.”

The in-fight has been aggravating since last couple of weeks after the party leaders are being sacked for supporting the either sides.

Katju also suggested for a free hand to Akhilesh Yadav in choosing the ministers and office bearers in the party.

My advice to the SP members : Throw out all the old decayed fish and rotten eggs in your party, and solidly join ranks behind Akhilesh Yadav— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) October 26, 2016

He said, “A totally free hand should be given to Akhilesh to choose the UP Ministers or office bearers in the party.. Neither Mulayam Singh nor anyone else should give advice to Akhilesh, unless he himself seeks the advice, as to who should be a Minister and who should be an office bearer, and no one, not even Mulayam Singh, should try to influence Akhilesh in this matter.”

“Akhilesh should be given a free hand to throw out anyone, including Mulayam Singh, from the party who disregards the above rules. Failure to accept this will lead to utter ruin of the party,” he further wrote on the social networking site.

Markandey Katju on Monday shared his experience of meeting Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.

In another Facebook post, Katju recalled a meeting with Mulayam Singh at Urdu Mushaira in 2012. The meeting was just after the Akhilesh took over the chair of Chief Minister of the state.

On invitation, Katju paid a visit to Singh’s home when veteran leftist Somnath Chatterjee ringed and advised Mulayam Singh not to give any advice to Akhilesh unless he seek for it.

“Obviously what he meant was that even an ‘advice’ coming from Mulayam Singh would have to be treated as an order, or at least put great pressure on Akhilesh, and that would not give him the freedom a Chief Minister should have,” Markandey Katju said.

Katju completely seconded the opinion citing “Being new to in the pitch he is bound to make mistakes. But he should be allowed to learn from those and should not be interfered by any external pressure.”

However, Katju points, Mulayam Singh did not heed the advice of Chatterjee. Akhilesh was often interfered by the family members including his father and his uncle Shivpal Yadav. The energetic young man couldn’t perform up to the mark because of the same constant interference.

“Akhilesh is a highly educated person, holding a Master’s degree from Sydney University, Australia in environmental engineering. He had earlier done a B.Tech from an engineering college in Karnataka. He is a man with modern ideas, and wants to do good to UP,” Katju said.

He mentioned having a good impression of Akhilesh. Katju said, “At one of the functions I attended he was personally there to receive me when my car arrived, and he gave me a lot of respect”

Extending his support for Akhilesh Yadav, the former chairman of the Press Club of India, Markandey Katju said, “In the present dispute, I am all for Akhilesh. It is evident that Shivpal Yadav and the other henchmen of SP were not allowing Akhilesh to function freely, and were always putting a spoke in the wheel. They have their own fiefdoms and vested interests, and will not allow UP to progress.”