Markandey Katju dares MNS: I have a danda waiting for you

New Delhi, Oct 19: Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju tweets his distaste for the MNS ” Why do MNS attack helpless people? If u are brave, come to me. I’ve a danda waiting for u and is getting impatient.”

Katju has slammed Raj Thackerays party, for issuing threats to Pakistani artists to leave India post Uri attacks. Katju has even suggested people to file a PIL against the those who have threatened Pakistani artists to leave India, in which he is willing to give his legal advice.

Karan Johar through a video message last evening put his country before self and saluted the Indian army for their valour. The director condemned terrorism and also declared that going forward he wouldnt work with Pakistani talents given the current circumstances prevailing in India.