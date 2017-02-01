Market celebrates Budget impact: Nifty above 8650, Sensex up over 300 points

New Delhi, Feb 1: The market on Wednesday celebrated after the Finance Minister announced the Budget 2017-18 as the Sensex traded up 298.49 points or one percent at 27954.45, and the Nifty traded up 83.55 points or 0.9 percent at 8644.85.
Shares such as ICICI Bank, SBI, GAIl, HDFC and ITC were amongst top gainers while TCS, Infosys, Lupin, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Sun Pharma were amongst the losers in the Sensex.
Meanwhlie, the Gold held steady after hitting a one-week high in the previous session, as traders waited to see if the US Federal Reserve will keep its interest rates unchanged amid uncertainty over the policies of President Donald Trump. (ANI)

